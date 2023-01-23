Ports Org issues communique on registration of Iran ships by Panama

Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran (PMOI), the authority for Iran's navigation and naval safety, issuing a communique about the registration of ships related to Iran by the Panama government, announced: All the ships belonging to Iran are now flagged with proud IRI banner.

"The entire ships that belong to the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) are now under the very proud flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the fleet of the Iranian ships, with its noticeable tonnage capacity among the top 20 ship owner countries, is fully at the service of the country's naval shipping transportations to cover the country's import and export needs," wrote the PMOI in its communique.

It added that the ships under the Iranian flag match both the national standards and the international naval conventions, and have all passed the control and inspections processes in Iran and abroad and gained the related certificates.

The communique, meanwhile, stressed that the Iranian sailors, too, are quite competent and this is approved by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), and fortunately, thanks to the efforts made during the past three decades for improvement of naval shipping of the country, "we can now proudly announce that the entire working officers on the Iranian ships are Iranian sailors".

It says that all those spectacular achievements are gained despite the pressures imposed by the arrogant US administration.

The PMOI communique at the end advises the Panama government to beware of its deeds and words, and the legal and international aftermaths of such baseless claims, which not only have no effect and influence on Iran's naval shipping activities, but are contrary to the norms of the free international trade rules and the naval conventions of the world, approved by the IMO, of which both the Iranian and the Panama governments are now members.

"According to an article of those conventions, the member countries must refrain from imposing any restrictions for commercial shipping, or discriminating against some countries," ends the communique.

