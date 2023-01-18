Veep: Rasht-Astara railway, development of oil, gas fields to accelerate

The first vice president said in a meeting with the Russian president's special envoy in a meeting here on Tuesday objective for such a meeting is accelerating joint projects, including the Rasht-Astara railway and the development of oil and gas fields.

Mohammad Mokhber in his meeting with Igor Levitin in their meeting surveyed the latest status of the Tehran-Moscow joint projects, which they said is paving the path for implementing the North-South Corridor, relying on both sides' serious cooperation to accelerate the major infrastructure transportation project.

The Iranian first vice present referred to the unique opportunities in Iran's southern Makran shores, reiterating that Iran welcomes the presence and cooperation of Russian companies in the completion of the transportation and transit projects.

The special envoy of the Russian president, too, said in the meeting that broad interactions between the two countries pave the path for materializing the objectives of joint projects.

"In this visit we will observe the progress achieved in Rasht-Astara railway and from there to the Caspian Port, to gain a real image of the implementation of this macro-scale project," he added.

Igor Levitin also referred to his meeting with the president of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding, "I also pursue the process of cooperation between the central banks of the two countries, and I hope the comprehensive agreement signed between the two countries will be fully implemented as soon as possible."

