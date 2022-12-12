Iran, Iraq consult on expansion of economic, commercial ties

Iran Ambassador to Baghdad Mohammad-Kazem Ale-Eshaq and Iraq Trade Minister Athir Davud Al-Qadiri in a meeting on Sunday exchanged viewpoints on various regional developments and bilateral cooperation.

According to Iraq's Hazal Yaum (Today) news agency, Ale-Eshaq and Al-Qadiri in their meeting particularly focused on ways for further expansion of bilateral economic and commercial ties.

They also surveyed some particular files, including cooperation to launch joint committees, and Iran's cooperation with Iraq Trade Ministry companies.

The Iranian ambassador and the Iraqi minister also talked about Iran's participation in Baghdad International Exhibition this year and the holding of a specialized exhibition in Iraq by different Iranian specialist industrialists.

