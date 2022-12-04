short link
FAO: Iran’s crops production increases by more than 20%

Food and Agriculture Organization referred to the 25% growth in wheat production and 20% growth in Iran's rice production in the current Iranian year (1401), saying that Iran's total crop production was 20.8 million tons.

Based on the report, 17,7 million tons of crops were produced in Iran last year.

Iran has also experienced a 20% growth in rice production compared with the last year.

This is while based on FAO report crop production in the world has faced a 2% decrease compared with the last year.

