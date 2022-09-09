Iran is following the monetary agreement with Russia and a delegation from Russia’s central bank will pay a visit to Iran this month, the governor of Iran’s central bank says.

Ali Saleh Abadi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that Iran formed a task force with Russia and a meeting was held in Russia in this regard.

​He noted that a delegation from Russia’s central bank will pay a visit to Ira in September and this process is being followed.

endNewsMessage1