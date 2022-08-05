An expert on energy has said that Iran can pump oil to European markets but that hinges on reaching a deal on the JCPOA.

“The world needs Iranian oil,” Morteza Behrozifar said in remarks to ILNA.

He said that sanctions have put a pressure on Iran in terms of developing its exports and that have impact Iran’s revenues. “But on the other hand the elimination of Iranian oil has also impacted oil markets,” he added.

He pointed out that that’s why sanctions not only impact the sanctioned countries but also impact other countries.

He added that if sanctions on Iran are lifted Iran will be able to increase its production and exports which will impact market.

The expert noted that the conditions are ripe for Iran to export oil but that depends on solving JCPOA issues.

