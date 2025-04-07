Russia ready to resolve US-Iran nuclear issue: Kremlin
News code : ۱۶۱۹۲۷۵
The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia was ready to do all it could to help resolve tensions between the United States and Iran around Tehran's nuclear programme.
US President Donald Trump has threatened to bomb Iran unless it comes to an agreement with Washington over its nuclear programme.
Earlier on March, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Iranian nuclear issue should be resolved diplomatically, and there is no reason why this can’t be done.