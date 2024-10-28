US base in southeastern Syria attacked by missiles: Iraqi media
Some Iraqi media outlets have reported that the US military base in Al Tanf located on Syria’s border with Iraq was attacked by missiles.
The Iraqi sources said late on Sunday that no report on damage or casualties had been announced yet.
Al Tanf military base is a place where the US forces gather.
The United States has not reacted to the issue yet, and no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack.