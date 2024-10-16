Some 50 rockets fired from Lebanon at northern occupied Palestine
Sirens sounded in northern occupied Palestine, including Safed city and the surrounding area, after a barrage of some 50 rockets were fired from Lebanon around 1:40 a.m., Israeli media reported.
According to the reports by the Zionist regime’s media, around 50 projectiles were fired from Lebanon early Wednesday.
Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah also said that it launched “a large salvo of missiles” at the town of Safed.