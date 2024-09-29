Israeli regime closes airspace till October 31st
News code : ۱۵۳۶۰۸۲
Following the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, the Israeli regime has closed its airspace until the end of October and the cancellation of all flights to and from Europe.
Zionist media announced that the airspace of the occupied territories has been closed and flights to Europe have been canceled until until Oct. 31.
Following the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah which took place on Friday, all flights from the occupied territories to Europe and vice versa have been canceled until the end of October.