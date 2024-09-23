EU urges immediate ceasefire between Hezbollah, Israel
News code : ۱۵۳۳۲۸۱
The European Union’s top diplomat has expressed grave concern about the soaring tensions between the Zionist regime and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, calling for an immediate ceasefire between the two warring sides.
“The European Union is extremely concerned by the escalation in Lebanon, following Friday’s attacks in Beirut – where at least three children were also killed – and the increasing cross-border violence between Israel and Hezbollah,” Josep Borrell said in a statement on Sunday.
“Heavy attacks are reported also today, both in Israel and Lebanon. A ceasefire is urgent, across the Blue Line as in Gaza,” he added.