At least 10k Israeli soldiers killed, injured in Gaza war
Israeli media admitted that at least 10,000 Israeli soldiers have been killed or injured in the war against the Gaza Strip.
The Zionist newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth" announced in its latest report that the Zionist regime that during the war against the Gaza Strip, at least 10,000 soldiers have been killed or wounded.
It added that about a thousand new soldiers are added to the rehabilitation center of the Ministry of Defense.