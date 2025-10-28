Iran-Oman ties have always been amicable: interior min.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Omani Minister of Interior Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi in Tehran on Monday who has attended as a guest in the meeting of the interior ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)’s members.

The two countries have high potentials to expand their cooperation in all fields, Mo’meni underlined.

Omani interior minister, for his part, said that the amicable relations between Iran and Oman have always been excellent and is getting better and stronger.

