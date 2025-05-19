Iran air defense capabilities up by several times: Bagheri

"In some areas, we witness a 5-fold increase in the detection and identification of foreign powers' activities compared to last year," said General Bagheri at a gathering of the air defense commanders in Tehran on Monday.

"The capabilities of systems for tracking and destroying aggressive flying objects have improved 2 to 3 times," the top Iranian general also said.

He went on to warn the ill-wishers and enemies of the Iranian nation to think twice before taking any actions, saying that "they should know that violating our country's airspace will cause them big loss." "Their costs will certainly be much higher than the gains they expect."

endNewsMessage1