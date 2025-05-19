Top Iran security official, Aliyev's Assistant hold talks
News code : ۱۶۴۰۳۹۱
Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian met with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on the margins of the Tehran Dialogue Forum.
The discussions focused on the development of bilateral relations, as well as the regional security matters.
The officials also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.
The historical ties and neighborhood between the two countries require that economic and political relations be elevated to the highest level.