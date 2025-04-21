Pezeshkian offers condolences on passing of Pope Francis

In a message of condolence on the passing of Pope Francis, the spiritual leader of the world's Catholics, President Pezeshkian offered his condolences to all Catholic Christians around the world and their Vatican Catholic Church followers.

Among the highlights of his spiritual life and leadership were his humanitarian stances he used to adopt against inhumane behavior in the world, especially his outspoken stances and condemnation of the Israeli regime's genocidal war in Gaza and his demand for an end to the killing of innocent Palestinian women and children, which will keep his name and memory alive forever in the minds of all awakened consciences and freedom-seekers around the world, the Iranian president recalled.

He went on to say that "On behalf of the Iranian nation, which has always been a pioneer in establishing global peace and security and dialogue and solidarity between religions, “I honor his name and memory and ask God Almighty to grant the soul of that religious leader eternal peace.”

