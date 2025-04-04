Iran not seeking war with any country: Pres. Pezeshkian

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman late on Thursday, emphasizing that Islamic countries can ensure peace, security, and progress at the highest level for themselves and the region by relying on shared commonalities and strengthening unity and amity among themselves.

President Pezeshkian also extended congratulations to the Saudi crown prince, the King, and the people of Saudi Arabia on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Fitr.





