Iran, Azerbaijan presidents hold phone conversation
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, during which both leaders exchanged Eid al-Fitr greetings.
During the call, President Pezeshkian congratulated Aliyev on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and Nowruz. He expressed his hope that the people of Azerbaijan and Muslims worldwide would benefit from the blessings of this sacred month and festive occasion.
Pezeshkian also touched on his upcoming visit to Azerbaijan, emphasizing that the visit aims to enhance diplomatic discussions and strengthen bilateral ties.