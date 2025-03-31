Iran president felicitates Muslim nations on Eid al-Fitr

In a message on Sunday, Pezeshkian said Eid al-Fitr is the manifestation of unity and consolidation of religious and social bonds among Muslims.

It is also the time for the fruition of their sincere prayers during the holy month of Ramadan, he added.

The Iranian president expressed hope that the world would witness further solidarity among Muslim nations, the establishment of peace and stability among Muslim countries, and enhanced relations in all areas with the blessings and auspiciousness of Eid al-Fitr.





