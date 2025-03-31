Iran to give crushing response to US if it commits evil acts: Leader

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei delivered a speech at the Grand Mosalla mosque of Tehran where he led this year’s Eid al-Fitr prayers.

At the beginning of his speech, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution offered feliciations on the occasion of Nowruz, the Persian new year, as well as the Eid al-Fitr.

He also hailed the Iranian nation's turnout in this year's International Quds Day rallies across the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader referred to the ongoing barbaric actions of the Israeli regime throughout the region, considering the Israeli bloodshed of innocent people a bitter incident for Muslims.

He went on to say that the assassination of officials is a common practice of the Israeli regime, which is backed by the US and Western governments.

The Leader added that Israel is committing genocide and, if given the opportunity, it will invade other countries’ territories, just as it invaded Syria as the proxy force of the colonizers.

"The Zionist regime, this criminal group, must be eradicated from Palestine; and by God's grace and power, it will be eradicated."

"There is only one proxy force in this region, and that is the corrupt usurper Zionist regime. The Zionist regime invades countries on behalf of the colonialists," he stressed.

He stressed that if enemies commit evil against Iran, they will definitely receive a strong and reciprocal blow. "And If they seek to create sedition within the country, the (Iranian) nation itself will (give a proper) answer to them."





endNewsMessage1