IRGC chief warns of giving devastating response to threats

IRGC Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami emphasized that Iran operates transparently, openly accepting responsibility for its actions, whether military operations or support efforts.

Iran has no role in directing the policies of regional resistance groups, including Yemen’s Ansarullah, he added.

“We are not a nation that operates in secrecy. We are a recognized and credible military power in the world. If we attack somewhere or support someone, we will explicitly declare it,” he affirmed.

