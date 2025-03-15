Ulyanov consults with IAEA chief over Iran's nuclear program

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Ulyanov wrote, “Met with the # IAEA Director General Mr. Rafael Mariano Grossi. We discussed a number of issues related to the Iranian nuclear program.”

Earlier on March 10, he had said that Iran's nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is about to expire, but no attempts are being made now to develop an alternative plan, making an uncontrolled escalation around Iran likely.