Iran to unveil new generation of Bavar-373 defense system
News code : ۱۶۰۴۸۷۶
Commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard has said that the new generation of "Bavar-373" air defense system will be unveiled in very near future.
He made the remarks on Sunday and emphasized high capabilities and potentials of Iranian Armed Forces in confronting any threat.
The Armed Forces, especially the army's air defense force, are at the pinnacle of their power and are ready to confront any threat with iutmost power, he underlined.