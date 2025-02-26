Iran enemies have yet to receive ‘serious’ blows: IRGC chief

The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has lauded the defense and military capabilities of the country, underlining that Iran’s enemies have yet to receive “serious” blows notwithstanding a number of retaliatory strikes and operations over the past year.

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on Wednesday as he addressed IRGC units and Basij volunteer forces partaking in the joint drills, codenamed Payambar-e-A’azam (The Great Prophet) 19, in Markazi Province.

Salami said Iran's real power can shake the world, adding that the enemies should beware the country’s blows as in Operation True Promise 1 and 2, which were carried out against the Israeli-occupied territories last year.

