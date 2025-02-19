President meets officials from Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Sudan

President Masoud Pezeshkian has held meetings with senior officials from Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Sudan in separate meetings in Tehran, which was held on the sidelines of the 3rd Caspian Economic Forum, where the expansion of mutual ties was a key topic of discussion.

During his meeting with Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian emphasized that political borders should not limit the deep relationship between the two countries. He also called for using the ongoing forum to strengthen cooperation, build consensus, and enhance economic, scientific, and cultural exchanges.

