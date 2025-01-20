Iran not to negotiate on its defense, military power ever: FM Spox
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei has emphasized that the Islamic will never negotiate on its defense and military capabilities.
Speaking at his weekly presser on Monday morning, Baghaei reacted to the rumors spreading over alleged negotiation between Iran and Europe over the Islamic Republic's missile program.
"It is not unusual for the parties to raise their arguments, and this is not unprecedented. However, what should be considered is that Iran will not negotiate about its defense and military capabilities in any way," the senior Iranian diplomat stressed.