Iran reaffirms right to prosecute assassins of Gen. Soleimani

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of the UN Security Council Amar Bendjama on January 2, Saeed Iravani said Iran is entitled, under international law, to pursue all necessary legal measures against the perpetrators of the assassination of General Soleimani.

What follows is the text of his letter:

Excellency,

On the fifth anniversary of the heinous assassination of Martyr Major General Qassem Soleimani, Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and his companions which was carried out by the United States Forces at Baghdad International Airport, Iraq on 3 January 2020, I wish to draw, once again, the attention of Your Excellency and the members of the Security Council to this egregious act of state terrorism perpetrated by the United States. Major General Soleimani was assassinated during an official visit to Iraq. This deliberate and unlawful targeting of a senior official of a sovereign state of the United Nations who played a pivotal role in combating terrorism in the region constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and a grave breach of the United States' international obligations.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its legitimate right under international law to pursue all necessary legal measures to hold accountable the perpetrators, organizers, and sponsors of this reprehensible act. This unwavering stance reflects our commitment to justice, peace, security, and the strengthening of the rule of law, a position consistently stated in our previous communications, including letters dated 3, 7, and 29 January 2020 (S/2020/13, S/2020/16, and S/2020/81), 3 January 2022 (S/2022/5), 3 January 2023 (S/2023/7), and 2 January 2024 (S/2023/4).

I should be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as a document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

