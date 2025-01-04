IRGC stage massive military drills in western Iran

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force has launched a large-scale and specialized drill in Iran’s western province of Kermanshah, as part of attempts to raise its combat preparedness and get further ready to confront potential security threats against the country.

The drills, codenamed Payambar-e-A’azam (Great Prophet) 19, kicked off in a combat zone in western Iran on Saturday, with the participation of various specialized divisions and units of the IRGC Ground Force, particularly from the Mirza Kuchak Khan Brigades.

