Iran in diplomatic consultations to reopen embassy in Syria

Iranian Government Spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani attended her weekly presser with journalists at the Tehran International Exhibition on Tuesday.

Answering a question raised by reporters about Iran's decision regarding the reopening of its embassy in Damascus after recent developments in the Arab countries, Mohajerani told reporters, "As the Iranian officials have already raised the positions regarding the developments in Syria, we take the government accepted by the Syrian people as the criterion for any measure in this regard."

She also noted that preventing terrorism is in favor of Syria itself and neighboring countries.

endNewsMessage1