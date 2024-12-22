Azerbaijan’s Aliev thanks Pezeshkian for support on D-8 membership
resident of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliev has expressed gratitude to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for his support of Azerbaijan's membership in the Organization of Eight Developing Islamic Countries (D-8).
In separate letters to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for Iran and Turkiye's support of Azerbaijan's membership in the D-8 organization.
He noted that this firm support reflects the friendly relations and strong cooperation between Azerbaijan and all D-8 member states, demonstrating unity and solidarity.