Commander announces plan to close western borders
News code : ۱۵۶۶۶۱۹
The implementation of a plan to close the country's western borders has started, Commander of Iran's Border Guard Police Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi has announced.
“The border closure plan has started in the southeast of the country and is now being implemented at the Hangeh-ye Zhal border of Baneh,” Goudarzi told the media in Sanandaj on Saturday.
He explained that the plan would be completed within three to five years at a cost of three billion euros.