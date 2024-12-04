Iran says closely monitoring developments in South Korea

The ministry’s public relations office issued a statement on Wednesday morning on the political developments in South Korea.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is closely following the developments in South Korea and hopes that the situation will return to normal without harm being inflicted on the people, legal institutions, and democracy,” the statement read.

The ministry advised Iranian nationals residing in South Korea to take necessary precautions, avoid areas where violence might occur, and promptly reach out to the Iranian Embassy in Seoul if any emergencies arise.

