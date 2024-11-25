Netanyahu must be sentenced to death: Supreme Leader

Ayatollah Khamenei made these remarks while addressing a meeting with Basij members in Imam Khomeini Hussainia in downtown Tehran on Monday, which is the Basij Week.

What the Zionist regime did in Gaza and Lebanon is not a victory, it is a war crime, he said adding that the arrest warrant is not enough.

Today, the Resistance Front will be expanded more in the future, he noted.

Basij has courage, initiative, swift action in work, and a broad vision. It knows the enemy, and is sensitive to various developments, he stated.

We should not neglect the power of determination and decision-making, but rather appreciate and strengthen it, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

There is no dead-end for the Basiji school of thought, he reiterated.

Basiji has causes and goals and is not afraid of death, the Supreme Leader said.

The self-confidence resulting from the Basiji ideology neutralizes the very dangerous soft weapon of the domination system, which aims to humiliate, pacify, and despair the nation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Supreme Leader pointed to the neutralization of the US’ malicious conspiracy regarding the supply of 20% uranium as an example of Basiji ideology's role.

In a situation, when Iran desperately needed 20% uranium to produce medicine, despite the agreement made to sell it through the mediation of two famous presidents of the time, the Americans started to cheat in the negotiations.

He noted that the US's ideal way to secure its interests in the region is to create tyranny and dictatorship or chaos and anarchism in countries.

