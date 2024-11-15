Resistance to deliver painful blows to enemies: IRGC chief

Major General Hossein Salami raised the alarm in an address to IRGC forces in a combat-security drill in the capital Tehran on Thursday as he praised the Iranian nation’s resilience and determination in tough times as well as the sacrifices of Muslims in defending their territories over the years.

Stressing that the world’s major powers cannot stand up to the Islamic Republic’s resolve, Salami said the whole “evil powers” have at the present time lined up against Islam and Muslims in a historical confrontation.

“The most modern armies of the world have come to the aid of the Zionist regime. The stage depicts a global formation of powers that intend to force us to submit to their will so that they will rule over the fate of Muslims, occupy their lands, and rob them of their religious identity,” the IRGC chief said.





endNewsMessage1