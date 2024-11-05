Pakistan welcomes consultations with ‘Iranian brothers’: FM

In a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Islamabad on Tuesday, Ishaq Dar described Araghchi’s visit as important, saying it came at a time when the Islamic world is in critical conditions.

Ishaq Dar asked Araghchi to convey my his warm greetings to Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Dr. Mohammad Reza Aref, the vice president of Iran.

We are always pleased to host our close Iranian brothers and friends, he said.

