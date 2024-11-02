Israel incapable of calculating Iran’s decisive response: IRGC Spox

Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, the IRGC’s spokesman and deputy head of the Public Relations Department, was speaking on Saturday about Iran’s retaliation against Israeli aggression on Iranian soil on October 26.

The Islamic Republic has already launched hundreds of missiles on the Israeli-occupied territories as part of two retaliatory operations, dubbed Operation True Promise 1 and 2.

“Iran is able to alter the enemy’s perception in line with the strategy of disciplining and punishing those who violate [the country’s] national security,” Naeini said.

