Impunity has emboldened Zionists: Iran FM Spox

All recent consultations by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi revolved around ongoing crimes in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon by the Zionist regime, mobilizing the international community to aid the displaced, and trying to hold Tel Aviv accountable, Baghaei briefed reporters on Monday.

Impunity is the most important reason that has emboldened the regime, he noted.

Messages are exchanged in the sphere of diplomacy, he underlined.

Obviously, the Islamic Republic reserves the right to respond to Israeli aggression in accordance with international law, he underscored.

endNewsMessage1