FM raps Israeli assassination of Iranian woman in Lebanon

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei condemned the brutal assassination of Iranian woman ‘Masoumeh Karbaschi’ and her husband in Lebanon as a new crime of the Zionist Israeli regime.

Referring to the published video of the assassination of this Iranian woman and her husband in a civilian place, Baghaei described this act of the Zionist regime as a complete example of terrorism and war crime, emphasizing that Iran uses all available means to pursue the assassination of the Iranian lady and hold the Zionist regime accountable for its crime.

