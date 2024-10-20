Three Persian Gulf islands inseparable part of Iran: Qalibaf

In an open session of the parliament on Sunday, Qalibaf reacted to the unfounded claims in the final statement of the joint meeting between the European Union and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council in Brussels regarding the three Iranian islands.

Addressing the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, he said that instead of spending its energy to stop the war machine of the Zionist regime, the council continues to make baseless claims about the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

