US delivery of THAAD to Zionist regime psychological warfare: Iran’s minister
News code : ۱۵۴۳۸۰۲
Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh has termed the US delivery of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system to the Zionist regime as part of the Israeli psychological warfare.
In its latest round of military assistance to the Israeli regime, the United States will send its advanced missile defense system to the Zionists, Nasirzadeh told reporters on Wednesday.
He went on to say that the delivery of THAAD is not a new issue, adding that it is regarded as part of Israeli psychological warfare against the Islamic Republic.
The Zionist regime has always threatened the Islamic Republic, the commander further noted.