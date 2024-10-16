Iran FM warns about repercussions of Israeli regime’s new adventurism
The Iranian foreign minister has warned about the repercussions of any new adventurism of the Israeli regime against the West Asia region.
Abbas Araghchi remarked on a phone call with his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot on Tuesday evening when the two sides discussed the latest developments in the West Asia region.
During the conversation, the top Iranian diplomat emphasized the necessity of bringing to an end the Tel Aviv regime’s assault on Lebanon and warned against any new adventurism by the regime in the region.