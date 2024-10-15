Iran condemns Israel attack on Gaza Al-Aqsa hospital

Esmaeil Baghaei stated that this attack is a complete example of a war crime and a part of the Palestinian genocide plan.

Regarding the prohibition of attacks on civilian places and targets, especially hospitals and medical aid centers by international law, Baghaei noted that the frequent and deliberate attacks of the Zionist regime against hospitals and the killing of patients and wounded, doctors and medical center staff are enough proof for prosecution and trial of Israeli leaders.

