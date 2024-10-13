Iran welcomes Nicaragua's severance of ties with Israel

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei welcomed the responsible action of the Nicaraguan government in completely cutting off relations with the Zionist regime and considered it a sign of Nicaragua's commitment to the principles of international law, the United Nations Charter, and international documents related to the prevention and combating of genocide.

Referring to the persistence and resistance of the government and the people of Nicaragua against the economic sanctions and political pressures of the United States against this country, Baghaei described the principled positions of Nicaragua in the clear condemnation of the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and the aggression of the occupying regime against Lebanon as "laudable."

He also expressed hope that the courageous and responsible action of the Nicaraguan government in announcing the severance of relations with the Israeli regime will be a model for other countries in line with their legal and moral obligations against the occupation and genocide of the Zionist regime.

