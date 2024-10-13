Iran determined to pursue martyr Soleimani assassination case: FM spox
News code : ۱۵۴۲۳۶۱
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Iran is seriously determined to pursue its right to prosecute the perpetrators of the former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. General martyr Qassem Soleimani.
Esmaeil Baghaei stated that the process of proceedings of the assassination case of martyr Soleimani is ongoing in a court in Tehran.
Raising the delusional claims by the US officials has no effect on the pursuit of the assassination case of martyr Soleimani, he emphasized.
In a post on his X account, he wrote that the assassination of martyr Qassem Soleimani was a great crime that the people of Iran and the region will never forgive or forget.