Iran determined to pursue martyr Soleimani assassination case: FM spox

Esmaeil Baghaei stated that the process of proceedings of the assassination case of martyr Soleimani is ongoing in a court in Tehran.

Raising the delusional claims by the US officials has no effect on the pursuit of the assassination case of martyr Soleimani, he emphasized.

In a post on his X account, he wrote that the assassination of martyr Qassem Soleimani was a great crime that the people of Iran and the region will never forgive or forget.

