Iran to launch 2 satellites by foreign launches

By the end of the year, the satellites "Toloo-3" and "Zafar-2" will be launched via a foreign launcher.

Earlier in September, the head of the Iranian Space Agency Hassan Salarieh announced that at least 5 satellites would be launched into space by the end of the current Iranian year of 1403 (ending on March 20).

In an interview with Mehr News Agency on Monday, Salarieh said that 5-7 satellites would be launched into space by the yearend.

