Iran demands urgent UNSC meeting on Israeli terrorism in Lebanon

In an identical letter to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the rotating President of the Security Council Samuel Žbogar on Saturday local time, Amir Saeid Iravani asked the 15-member council to convene an emergency meeting on the Israeli aggression and assassination of Hezbollah Secretary General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The Islamic Republic condemns the cowardly acts of aggression in the strongest possible terms. Considering the dire consequences of these actions on regional and international peace and security, Iran requests the Security Council to condemn the Israeli regime decisively and strongly, the letter said.

