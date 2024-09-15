Top Iran army commander meets ICRC official in China
Head of the Joint Staff of the Iranian Army, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari and Vice-president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Gilles Carbonnier, in a meeting in China conferred on the Iranian armed forces’ effective role in international aid.
Rear Admiral Sayyari is in China to attend the Global Peace and Security Conference in the capital Beijing known as Beijing Xiangshan Forum.
Sayyari left for Beijing on Wednesday evening at the head of a delegation and in response to an invitation by top Chinese officials.
In the meeting, Sayyari announced Iran’s readiness to exchange experiences in the field of dealing with natural disasters and supplying the necessary equipment and facilities.
The Gaza war was another issue that Iran highlighted at the meeting.