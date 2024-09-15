Top Iran army commander meets ICRC official in China

Rear Admiral Sayyari is in China to attend the Global Peace and Security Conference in the capital Beijing known as Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

Sayyari left for Beijing on Wednesday evening at the head of a delegation and in response to an invitation by top Chinese officials.

In the meeting, Sayyari announced Iran’s readiness to exchange experiences in the field of dealing with natural disasters and supplying the necessary equipment and facilities.

The Gaza war was another issue that Iran highlighted at the meeting.

endNewsMessage1