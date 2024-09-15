Iran's nuclear chief to meet with IAEA’s Grossi in Vienna

Eslami has said that Iran will present its nuclear industry achievements and progress at the 68th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"On Monday, September 16, 2024, I will deliver a speech at the event and express Iran's achievements and goals in the peaceful nuclear industry. I will express the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Eslami wrote in his account on a social media platform on Sunday.

He added that he will meet with counterparts and officials of different countries and Rafael Grossi, the IAEA director general.

