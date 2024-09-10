Southern islands inseparable parts of Iran’s territoryy: Spokesman

Nasser Kanaani made the remarks on Tuesday to slam the repeated and fruitless claims made by the [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council ([P]GCC) members in the final statement issued in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Iran rejects the part in the statement that referred to the Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf and described it as an unconstructive claim, the spokesman underlined.

Condemning any remarks about Iran’s construction in its territories, the visit of the country’s officials to the southern islands, and the holding of military drills on its borders, the spokesman stressed that the Islamic Republic sees those claims as interference in its domestic affairs.

endNewsMessage1