Grossi says ready for work with new Iranian government

Rafael Grossi, the IAEA chief made the remarks at the opening of the meeting of the Board of Governor of the IAEA on Monday. The IAEA BoG kicked off its quarterly meeting in Vienna, Austria on Monday, September 9 and the meeting will run through until September 13.

"Regarding the issue of Iran’s nuclear programme, you have before you my latest report on Verification and monitoring in the Islamic Republic of Iran in light of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015), said Grossi, according to the IAEA website.

endNewsMessage1